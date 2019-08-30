NEIGHBORS: Meridian group, church help adults with special needs

Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club is helping the Episcopal Church of the Mediator sponsor events for adults with special needs.
Rainbow Connection , a name inspired by the Kermit-the-Frog song, offers adult individuals with an intellectual and/or development disability the opportunity to gather together and feel safe participating in a variety of activities, including a Halloween dance (called the Monster Bash Ball,) craft activities, different types of ball games, bus trips for a fun picnic, scavenger hunts, bowling and movies.
Deacon Steve Owens and leaders Jeremy and Mandy Collins from the Episcopal Church have seen the group grow from less than 10 to more than 35 full-time participants since they organized Rainbow Connections. They saw a need for special young adults to have a connection with friends and feel comfortable participating in activities.
The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club has a main emphasis of working and helping individuals and groups with an Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities so they are honored to help the Episcopal Church of the Mediator and their leaders.
Thanks to Steve, Jeremy, and Mandy, any adult 18 years of age with an IDD has a special place to feel safe and enjoy other individuals company.
Meridian woman celebrates 100
Gwendolyn Smith Vincent will celebrate her 100th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at Brookdale Senior Living, 4555 35th Ave. Meridian.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1919 in Meridian to Chester and Irene Smith. She met her husband, the late Oma Vincent, when a friend brought him to her home for a visit.
“We fell in love at first sight,” she said.
They were married on Dec. 31, 1938. Ms. Gwen, as she likes to be called, was 19 at the time.
They made their home in Meridian where they raised one son, Darryl Lee Vincent, who resides in Mobile, Alabama. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ms. Gwen credits her many years of blessings to God.
“My Father God, which is in Heaven, is so good to me,” she said.
Ms. Gwen is a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Meridian where she is still active.
Visitors are welcome to celebrate with her Brookdale Senior Living family.
Miller graduates basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Sakierria D. Miller graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
She is a 2019 graduate of Meridian High School.
Cheryl Owens writes the Neighbors column for The Meridian Star. Submit items to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.