NEIGHBORS: Meridian Exchange Club honors law enforcement officers

Three local law enforcement officers were honored by the Meridian Exchange Club on Feb. 22 during a luncheon as recipients of the Raymond P. Davis Law Enforcement Recognition Awards.
This year’s recipients were Trooper Derrick Qualls with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H, Senior Officer Damien Cole of the Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Deputy Sheriff Tony Gonzales.
Captain Broderick Hutchins of Troop H of the Mississippi Highway Patrol presented the Trooper of the Year Award to Trooper Derrick Quails.
City of Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young presented the Police Officer of the Year Award to Senior Officer Damien Cole. Young said Cole is dedicated, always on time, comes to work early to see off early airport flights, does extra shifts when manpower is short, and the entire police department selected him for the award.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie presented the Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award to Deputy Sheriff Tony Gonzales, who saved a life by getting someone out of a burning vehicle and also saved a burning home.
Guest speaker at this year’s annual event was Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ward Calhoun, a past recipient of the Deputy of the Year Award and a graduate of FBI Law Enforcement Academy.
Calhoun commended the officers for their diligence and work ethic, and the civic organization for recognizing them in their efforts to keep the peace.
Calhoun said one consistent thing is the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics as adopted in 1957 by the National Association of Chiefs of Police. He said our community expects high standards of every law enforcement officer, both professionally and personally. He said these three officers receiving awards represent the standards of their Code of Ethics.
Lauderdale County Youth Recognized at Dixie National Sale
This year, 1,538 4-H and FFA members across Mississippi participated in the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows, showing 2,262 head of livestock. These students competed for the opportunity to participate in the 53rd annual Sale of Junior Champions.
The Sale of Junior Champions, one of the highlight events of the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, is a livestock auction where livestock exhibitors winning Champion and Reserve Champion in the Junior Round-Up Market Divisions sell their animals and scholarships are awarded.
“The annual Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions is a tradition like no other that provides our youth the opportunity to develop showmanship and life skills,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson in a press release.
During the Sale of Junior Champions, two student members of the Lauderdale County 4-H and West Lauderdale FFA organizations were recognized for their achievements. McKenna Clay and Logan Johnson were awarded scholarships.
The final Sale of Champions featured 46 champion market animals, including 15 hogs, 12 goats, 10 lambs and nine steers. The preliminary total sale was $448,500, breaking the previous record by more than $40,000. The Sale of Champions Promotion Committee raised $61,500 in scholarships, including numerous $1,500 scholarships for high school senior exhibitors. This year, scholarships were awarded to 39 student participants of the Dixie National Junior Round-Up Livestock Shows.
