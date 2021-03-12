NEIGHBORS: Meridian Exchange Club honors law enforcement officers

Meridian Exchange Club honors law enforcement officers
Law enforcement officers are called on to put their lives on the line for the protection of the public every day. Our area is blessed to have many fine law enforcement officers who customarily to their jobs efficiently and effectively.
The Exchange Club of Meridian is proud to present the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards to Deputy Tim McDonald of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Trooper Derrick Qualls of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H, and to Officer David McQueen of the Meridian Police Department.
These awards were presented during a special club meeting Feb. 23. This annual program is designed to honor the women and men who serve as law enforcement officers. The award serves as a magnifying glass which enables the public to see the individuals behind the uniforms and badges and to generate a better public understanding of the sacrifices they make.
This year’s keynote speaker is Lauderdale County Chancellor Charlie Smith of the Mississippi 12th District.
Made up of more the 700 clubs, and 18,000 members throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, Exchange, America’s Service Club, is a group of men and women working together to make our communities better places to live through programs of service in Americanism , Community Service, Youth Activities, and its national service project, the Prevention of Child Abuse.
The Meridian Exchange Club meets every Tuesday at Red Lobster from noon to 1 p.m. New members are always welcome. If you are looking for opportunities to make a difference in our community and our country, the National Exchange Club is for you. For more information or to attend a meeting as a guest, contact Wallace Heggie at 601-917-1020.
Children’s Museum Donation
Keep Meridian/Lauderdale County Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep Mississippi Beautiful, donated 250 assorted Day Lily plants to The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian for planting in the landscape installation of the new museum scheduled for opening on March 27.
“This donation is a beautification project planned to encourage public organizations to inspire their members and visitors to enhance our lives by doing beautiful things,” said Betty Lou Jones, volunteer coordinator of the local Keep America Beautiful affiliate.
“Our mission is to make our communities cleaner, greener, safer and more beautiful places for our citizens to live and enjoy. We hope these plants will serve as reminders to all museum visitors especially the children that all of us need to do our part to Keep America Beautiful!”
The new museum is located on 22nd Avenue in downtown Meridian.
Those interested in volunteering for beautification, recycling and litter prevention with Keep Meridian/Lauderdale Beautiful should contact Betty Lou Jones at 601-916-4344 or bebestuartjones@comcast.net.
