Anne McKee, a local Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller has been selected to represent the Storytellers of Mississippi in a global event – CONNECTED.
McKee, along with other storytellers of National Storytelling Network’s Southeast Region, including tellers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee will tell a 10 minute story in a virtual storytelling conference.
Even though she has attended the National Storytelling Network Festival/Conference in Jonesborough, Tenn., a few times over the years, McKee said she never envisioned actually performing for it.
But this year, it happened.
“I am thrilled and humbled to represent the storytellers from Mississippi,” McKee said. “I hope the world is ready for Mississippi. It is time that someone tells our story from the thoughts, creativity and words of a native Mississippian, such as me. “My wish to make the state proud.”
McKee set her gauge toward storytelling a long time ago, maybe even in pre-K, she said.
“I remember recess time at Highland Elementary, when my good friend, Brenda Flanagan Stewart and I sat together telling stories rather than hanging from the monkey bars,” McKee said. “Perhaps we didn’t know at the time that we were storytellers, but we were then and still are.”
If you want to catch McKee’s performance go to www.storynet.org/virtual-conference-registration/.
She will be included in the Southeastern Spotlight scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. on June 6. The ticket cost is $10.
Pine Lake Summer Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp has canceled its summer camp programs for 2020.
This decision is made from an abundance of caution and a desire to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, according to Pine Lake Executive Director Matt Graybill.
“We’re saddened to make the decision to cancel our summer programs because of COVID-19, but we are driven to find new ways to provide valuable resources to each camper and family,” said Graybill. “In these difficult times, each organization needs to find creative avenues to achieve their goals and mission. We’re passionate about children, youth, and families and hope these resources will bring a lot of hope, joy, and value to our community.”
Alternatives for summer campers and families
These following summer options do not replace the traditional “camp experience,” but will bring great value to those who participate.
• FAMILY ESCAPE is a chance for the whole family to breakaway and spend time together at Pine Lake. Overnight or day packages options are available and include many great activities to do together like boating, archery, hiking, zip line or rope swing, and more.
• PINE LAKE FROM HOME is a free email subscription of virtual resources like “how-to” videos, virtual games and campfire and worship services through the weeks of June.
• CAMP IN A BOX brings some of the campers’ favorite things to their door in a package containing camp apparel, daily devotionals & lessons, crafts, activities, and more. Available for $45.00 per box.
Learn more at www.pinelakecamp.com.
