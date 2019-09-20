Marshall featured in Alabama’s Bicentennial book
Meridian native and 1981 graduate of Meridian High School Doug Marshall has been featured in the Alabama Bicentennial book.
Marshall, who serves as president and CEO of the Presbyterian Home For Children, is celebrated in Alabama: The Bicentennial, by Secretary of State John Merrill and newspaper editor Tom Ward.
The book celebrates over 400 past and present Alabamians, including “athletes, authors, agriculture, artists, autos, achievers, aviation, armed forces, astronauts, and advocates for freedom.”
The son of Doug and the late Mona Marshall of Meridian was honored for his decision to set aside a successful business career to lead a 150-year-old organization that educates, equips, houses, and rescues children.
As a high-level executive, Marshall seemingly had it all. He had risen to great heights in a major corporation, serving as director of tax for Energen, and vice president and controller of Alagasco.
Despite the success, Marshall had always felt a call to serve others.
It was time, he decided, to redirect his energy and the purpose of his career. That decision after serving as CFO for two nonprofits serving children and adults with disabilities, United Ability and Alabama Family Trust, propelled Marshall on the path that has now defined his career and landed him in Talladega on a cloudless afternoon in February of 2017.
On that day, the Presbyterian Home for Children, then celebrating its 150th year, held an investiture service for its new president and CEO, Doug Marshall. His new role has brought the best of both worlds, handling the duties of an executive leader while also receiving the joy of helping at-risk and underprivileged children each day.
Marshall did not have to look far for great examples for educating children. His parents constantly educated their children, at school and at home. Caring for the children and showing them a male authority figure came naturally for him because of his great relationship with his own father, and because of his own role as a father to his three children.
Marshall’s heart for service, in the private and nonprofit sectors, have not gone unnoticed. He was named to the “Top 50 Over 50” by Positive Maturity. Among many honors and board memberships, he was named to the “20 Making A Difference” in St. Clair & Talladega counties. He is believed to be the only Certified Public Accountant profiled in the Alabama Bicentennial book.
The mission of “Alabama 200,” the campaign to celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial, is to commemorate the stories of Alabama’s people, places, and path to statehood. Alabama: The Bicentennial is available for purchase at the Alabama Department of Archives & History and alabama200book.com. It will soon be available in bookstores around Alabama.
Shriners Family Homecoming
The Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, La., is the oldest Shriner hospital in the United States. On Sept. 14, members of the Hamasa Shriners of Marion attended the Shriners Family Homecoming celebrating its 97th birthday.
Among the Nobles attending were Grover Vining, who is a representative to the Shreveport Board of Governors for the hospital, and Alvin Darnell, Illustrious Potentate of the Hamasa Shrine for 2019-2020. Over 100 Shriners from across six states attended with their families.
The hospital hosted tours of the facilities and their specialized services including the motion analysis lab, Pediatric Orthotic and Prosthetic Services, and the brand new EOS low-radiation imaging system. They also met with the young patients and their families for someone on one time. The hospital is funded by the Shriners and their fundraising efforts.
The hospital has 45 beds in the care unit and the outpatient clinic sees over 19,000 children a year. For more information on becoming a Shriner, donating or requesting assistance, please call the Hamasa Shrine at Marion at 601-693-1361.
Pushmataha Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution
Toby Bates, Associate Professor of History at MSU-Meridian, spoke during the September meeting of the Pushmataha Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrating Constitution Week.
Bates emphasized the exceptional nature of our US Constitution because it has been valid for over 200 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.