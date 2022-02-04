NEIGHBORS: Local high school, college students excel

MSA Student from Meridian honored
Zoe Washington, a vocal music senior from Meridian, received a Gold Key at the Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art held in Brookhaven.
Students from the middle, junior high, and senior high schools from across the state participate in the competition. Approximately 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories are judged by a panel of judges over a course of several days. Jurors look for works that exemplify the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal voice or vision.
The Mississippi School of the Arts is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located on the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven.
Mississippi Valley State University scholarship recipients excel
Jordan Falconer, a music education major at Mississippi Valley State University and the recipient of a scholarship from the Mississippi Valley State University Meridian Alumni Chapter, has successfully completed his first semester and is looking forward to his second semester at the school.
Falconer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Falconer of Meridian, and a 2021 graduate of Meridian High School.
During Falconer’s first grade year, he developed endocarditis and underwent two open heart surgeries in Washington, D. C. The doctors called him “Miracle Child” because of his miraculous recovery.
While this experience made life more challenging for him, Falconer has been able to rely upon his love of music and interest in dancing to help him find contentment and enjoyment in life in spite of his health challenges.
“Even though I have health issues, I always do my best,” he said. “I don’t want sympathy; I just want to be treated the same as other young people.”
Falconer is active in the Haven Chapel United Methodist Church where he sings in the male and youth choirs. He also performs with the church’s praise team and is also a member of the Sigma Beta Club.
Markel Sidney, a Health, Physical Education & Recreation major at Mississippi Valley State University, is proving himself to be an asset to the university.
Sidney, a 2020 graduate of Meridian High School, has been a scholarship recipient for the past five semesters, according to the MVSU Meridian Alumni Chapter Scholarship Committee.
The son of Marcus Sidney and Brandy Nicks has been successful academically and has maintained an outstanding presence with Valley’s band as well.
His future plans include obtaining a bachelor’s degree in HPER, becoming a teacher and assisting band students. He has already demonstrated his ability to work with and encourage music students as he has been instrumental in encouraging high school students to attend Valley and follow a career in music.
“I’m helping other students get to college by starting where I started,” he said. “I plan to bring them into what I have had, and that is the opportunity to learn by doing and furthering their education through the assistance of band scholarships.”
Students score high in SkillsUSA Competitions
Students from Southeast Lauderdale High School received the Bronze Medal in the Team Works competition at the 2022 Region III SkillsUSA Competition held on Jan. 28 at East Central Community College in Decatur. Winners include Cody McManus, Mason Gist, and Taylor Lewis, and Bryan Harper.
Students from Northeast Lauderdale High School received the Silver Medal in the Team Works competition at the 2022 Region III SkillsUSA Competition held Jan. 28 at East Central Community College in Decatur. Winners include Riley Dial, Larry Murphy, and Gavin Ricks and Hagen Turner.
