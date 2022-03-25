NEIGHBORS: Local Boy Scouts complete Eagle Scout projects

Gray Davis, the son of Scott and Cassie Davis, recently completed his Eagle Scout project with his fellow Scouts from Troop 2 in Meridian. The project involved constructing and placing two new picnic tables at the Bill Autry Tennis Courts at the Northeast Park Tennis Center.
The tables were constructed of treated lumber and will serve as a welcome gathering place for players and spectators at the courts. Helping Davis were Lawson Goodman, William Hodges, Henry Prewitt, Boston Hodges, Harry Durgin, Warren Durgin, Knox Davis, Jack Martin and Samuel Hosch.
Will Thames, the son of Hampton and Michele Thames, recently completed his Eagle Scout project of raising funds for and assembling a set of outdoor furniture for the Care Lodge of Meridian, a shelter for victims of domestic violence in East Mississippi. The couches and tables will provide sitting space for parents as their children play in the playground area.
Fellow Scouts from Troop 2 in Meridian helping Thames were Henry Prewitt, Jett Morgan, Jack Martin, Will Thames, and Parker Henry.
Harry Durgin and his fellow Scouts from Troop 2 in Meridian recently completed his Eagle Scout project of constructing a ga-ga ball pit for Lamar School in Meridian. The structure is placed in the elementary school playground at Lamar and will provide a place to play games during recess.
Helping Durgin were Boston Hodges, Lawson Goodman, Jack Martin, Gray Davis and William Hodges. Harry is the son of Harry and Kristi Durgin.
Samuel Hosch, a Scout in Troop 2 in Meridian, and several of his fellow Scouts from Troop 2, recently constructed two raised planting beds at T.J. Harris Elementary School.
The beds were made from railroad ties and filled with layers of compost, sand, manure, and mulch, and the T.J. Harris students will be able to plant and grow vegetables and perennials in them. Helping out were Cameron Burchfield, Gray Davis, Harry Durgin, Boston Hodges, William Hodges, Jack Martin, Drake Joyner, Lawson Goodman, Knox Davis, Warren Durgin, and Campbell Slayton.
The raised beds are part of Samuel’s Eagle Scout project and match two beds constructed in September as part of Lawson Goodman’s Troop 2 Eagle Scout project. Samuel is the son of David Hosch and April Hosch.
