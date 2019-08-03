NEIGHBORS: 6 lives remembered during Reconciliation Week

The 12th annual Reconciliation Week was held July 7-13 to commemorate the six lives lost and remember with a purpose the 2003 Lockheed workplace shooting.
The week began with Reconciliation Sunday in which local pastors were encouraged to pray for reconciliation. On Monday, the family of Rev. Charles J. Miller hosted a Lemonade/Music Stand at Dumont Plaza. Entertainment was provided by the Miller Seconds (grandchildren of Rev. Miller).
The Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon was held Wednesday with keynote speaker Pastor Ben Stears, NorthPark Church.
For the tenth year, two Rev. Charlie J. Miller Scholarships were awarded. This year’s recipients were Parisian Brown and Destiny Little, both 2019 Meridian High graduates. They each received $350.
The Reconciler Awards are presented each year to recognize individuals who are making strides toward bridging the gaps that may divide us. Rev. Eugene Boger, pastor St. Paul United Methodist Church, and Bill Crawford, president of The Montgomery Institute, were honored.
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held July 12, 2019; Neddie Winters, president of Mission Mississippi was the speaker.
On Saturday, the Miller Family gathered at Forest Lawn Cemetery to pay tribute to Rev. Miller.
Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund
Anderson Regional Cancer Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund received a donation of $3,400, which was raised at an event organized by the families of Anderson’s oncologists. The fundraiser was held at the cancer center and featured a lemonade stand with fresh lemonade and homemade treats sold by the physicians’ children. Paintings by Amanda Cassell of Give Hope Designs, were also on display for purchase.
The Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund was created to help local cancer patients with special needs not paid by insurance, such as transportation assistance, prosthesis, medicine assistance, lymphedema supplies, and durable medical equipment. For more information about the Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund, call (601) 485-5081 or go to www.andersonregional.org/CPBFund.aspx
Miss. Power employees grant wish
Jacarius Lanier was the recent recipient of a trip to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Community Connection, Mississippi Power’s employee volunteer network. Members of the East Mississippi chapter of Community Connection made up of employees from Meridian, Quitman, Newton and Plant Ratcliffe in Kemper County, raised $6,500 to grant the wish.
Jacarius, who is 13, was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia when he was 2 weeks old and will have to deal with the condition until a cure is found. One of his doctors signed him up for Make-A-Wish in 2018. The family got the call that they’d been accepted earlier this year.
Care Lodge
The Mississippi State Association of Elks, Daughters Auxiliary held its annual state convention in Jackson. Care Lodge was nominated by the R. B. Matthews Temple #739 and was awarded the 2019 Battered Women's Donation.
