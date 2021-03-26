NEIGHBORS: Leadership Neshoba gives back

Philadelphia – The 2020-2021 Leadership Neshoba class recently constructed a blessing box outside the Depot at 256 West Beacon Street.
The box has been originally stocked with provisions such as bottled water and canned goods from donations by Leadership Neshoba students. The box is unlocked and accessible at all times so that people in need may benefit from the blessings inside.
Leadership Neshoba is a program for a diverse group of local high school juniors that focuses on community outreach, leadership styles, and character building. Leadership Neshoba provides students with opportunities to boost their confidence and leadership skills. This year’s class contains students from Choctaw Central, Leake Academy, Neshoba Central, and Philadelphia.
The public is invited to leave nonperishable items in the box to help serve those in need in the community. For more information, contact Tim Moore at 601-656-1000.
The A-Team Science Club
The A-Team Science Club of Meridian High School recently sponsored a donation drive benefiting the Frances W. Davidson Homeless Shelter. Members of the club, along with members of the faculty and other students, donated needed items that included paper products, toiletries, sheets, laundry, and dish detergents and towels.
Members of the club presenting the donations were Donovan Bradley, Ethan Johnson, Karrington Lewis, Aaliyah Miller, and Bijen Patel along with sponsors, Stacey Miller and Edith Parks. They were also joined by Multi-County Representatives Teresa Grice, Community Service Coordinator, and Monesia Essix.
Quitman - Members of the Winnie Davis Chapter UDC help work the concession stand with the W.D. Cameron Camp at the recent Battle of Texas Hospital reenactment at Archusa Creek State Park in Quitman.
The reenactment was in commemoration of the 157th anniversary of the burning of Quitman by Sherman's men as they marched on toward Savannah. The hospital not only cared for the wounded for both sides but for residents in and around Quitman.
Boy Scouts
Senators Tyler McCaughn and Jeff Tate visited with Troop 2 Meridian Boy Scouts William Hodges and Boston Hodges as they toured the Capitol on March 17 while working toward their Citizenship in Nation Badges. Their mother, Teresa Hodges, a Rotarian in Newton, also spoke with senators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.