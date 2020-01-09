NEIGHBORS: Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock Association celebrates 54 years

January in Lauderdale County is livestock time. All the hard work from the past year is coming to a close as livestock season rounds out with the Dixie National on Feb. 1.
Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock Association has a show and sale on the third Thursday of January, and this has been the tradition for the past 53 years.
This local show and sale generate more than $30,000 annually in revenue for 4-H and FFA youth who have raised market animals for sale. Market steers, hogs, lambs and goats are auctioned off at the Meridian Stockyard beginning at 6:30 p.m. along with fancy desserts.
The dessert sale itself brought in over $1400 last year, which is divided up amongst the exhibitors and added to their premium money. This program is a tool designed to teach youth how to run a business. They work and keep records on their costs. It teaches them so much about management and the importance of hard work along with goal setting.
Beth Tartt, a strong supporter of the Lauderdale County Livestock Program, says Lauderdale County is one of the few counties in the state that continues to financially support its youth through the livestock sale.
Local businesses, friends of 4-H and school FFA programs and 4-H alumni come together and purchase show lambs, hogs, goats, and steers that our local youth have as projects - some that are year-long projects.
In many instances, the sale of these animals helps the youth to be able to purchase next year’s project. Many take their monies and save for college. It’s a win-win for all. The buyer can donate the money and the youth can resale the animal or the buyer may choose to eat the animal.
All animals sold are to be market-ready. The project is designed to teach the youth/family about animal health, nutrition, market readiness, expenses for all aspects of having that animal responsibility, she said.
This year, Billy Zanolini is coming from Texas to judge and to also have a clinic to help the kids prepare for the Southeast District show and the Dixie National. They will get to experience a showmanship clinic before two major shows which will help them and their parents tremendously since many of them have never shown before.
Mississippi Blood Services announces $1,000 Amazon Gift Card Winner
Billy Breland of Meridian donated at Anderson Regional Health System during the Nov. 26, 2019, blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services. It was Breland's first time donating and he decided to go all-in and donated a double unit of red cells. At the end of the week-long promotion, it was Breland’s name that was pulled for the $1,000 Amazon gift cards.
MBS Marketing Representative Dana Brohaugh presented Breland with two $500 Amazon gift cards at his place of employment, Anderson Regional Health System.
Hannah Roberts joins Sigma Alpha Lambda at USM
Sigma Alpha Lambda has announced that Hannah Caitlyn Roberts of Daleville has recently become recognized as a member of the organization at the University of Southern Mississippi. Sigma Alpha Lambda is a national leadership and honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development, and lifelong professional fulfillment.
