NEIGHBORS: Jackson continues legacy of military service

A family tradition continues with a new addition and four generations of military service with A1C Mercedez Jackson. Jackson chose the Mississippi Air National Guard as her career in the service begins. Jackson left for USAF Basic Military Training (BMT) on Dec. 14, 2021.
Jackson comes from a family of law enforcement and military service starting with grandfather, Jerome Jackson who is a retired USAF Chief Master Sergeant, and retired Mississippi Highway Patrolman.
On Feb. 3, 2022, Airmen First Class (E-3) Mercedez T. Jackson completed United States Air Force Basic Military Training in Joint Base Lackland, Texas. A1C Jackson is a material management specialist assigned the 186th Logistics Readiness Squadron in Meridian, Miss.
Jackson is a fourth generation Air National Guard airmen in the Jackson family. Her grandfather, Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT) retired Jerome Jackson, aunt former Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Brandi Jackson and cousins CMSGT Vashun Gale and Master Sergeant (MSGT) retired Joyce Robinson were all members of the 186th Air Refueling Group. Jackson has a great aunt, Bettie Townsend (US Navy) and two great uncle, James Jackson (US Army) and Jesse Jackson (US Marines) who also served.
On March 29, Airman First Class Mercedez Jackson graduated from the United States Air Force Materiel Management Apprentice Course at Joint Base Lackland AFB, Texas. A1C Jackson received distinguished honors wearing the “Green Ropes,” worn by Airman who have volunteered for the United States Air Force’s Airman Leader program, a student-leadership system employed at the Air Force technical training schools designed to cultivate leadership skills among promising Airmen.
Green Ropes are given responsibility over all the Airmen in an element or assigned to a Dormitory Bay (they’re sometimes referred to as “Bay Chiefs” or “Element Leader”), and are frequently the Airman leaders assigned to march students to and from their classes. With 99% overall average in conjunction with class leader duties, A1C Jackson was selected as the top overall airmen even among more senior enlisted personnel attending the course. Jackson received the USAF Air Education and Training Command Commander’s Award for superior academic achievement, high standards of leadership, teamwork and character.
Her aunt, former Staff Sergeant Brandi Jackson, completed the same Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) in 1999 with the same unit. Her grandfather, Retired Chief Master Sergeant Jerome Jackson had the honor of pinning on her basic materiel management badge following the ceremony. A1C Jackson will return to Key Field then Keesler AFB in Biloxi to complete her training requirements. Jackson is assigned as materiel management specialist with 186th Logistical Readiness Squadron in Meridian.
Jackson has a brother, Steven J. Jackson, who is a Mississippi Highway Patrolman and an Army Staff Sergeant in Bravo Company, 1-155th BCT in Poplarville. Jackson is the daughter of US Army Lieutenant Colonel Steven Jackson and Christina Jackson.
Brooks serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman
Lt. Cmdr. Maguel Brooks, from Quitman is serving aboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
