NEIGHBORS: 'Hairspray - The Broadway Musical' at MCC

HAIRSPRAY AT MCC
Change is in the air now that the 1950s are over!
Hairspray is a family-friendly musical that is piled high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It has won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Tracy Turnblad, a lovable plus-size teen from Baltimore in 1962, has only one wish: to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to an overnight sensation when her dream comes true. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a television network... all while keeping her 'do intact!
The Meridian Community College production of "Hairspray – the Broadway Musical," runs Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the McCain Theatre.
Adult tickets are 10 dollars, student tickets are five dollars, Lifetime Quest, staff, and MCC students get one free ticket with ID (must be obtained at MCC) and tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are also available at Eagle Nest Bookstore at MCC, Harry Mayer, Daily Grind, Point Gifts, The Atrium, Hickory Pick’N, and Belle G! To get your tickets today email or call Mary Margert Freeman mm457247@gmail.com or (601)678-8328.
The production was cast a little over a year ago before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting the green light from Meridian Community College and local officials, the cast started to prepare one of the most well-known and upbeat musicals. The cast is committed to putting on the best show possible. The cast has members who are students at all the SEC schools in Mississippi, and a main cast members lives in Nashville, Tennessee. These committed cast members returned to Meridian every weekend for practices.
“I’m so excited to portray the character of Tracy Turnblad, because of her optimistic look on life, which is something we always need a little more of,” said cast member Emily Huebner. “I definitely have my similarities with the character, but we also have differences..getting to work with such an amazing cast has been such a blessing, and I’m so excited for everyone to see the show.”
ST JUDE FUNDRAISER
The Children's Center at Central United Methodist Church recently held a fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital and raised over $16,000. Children who brought in the most money for the fundraiser were John Melton Northam, Marilyn Mitchell, Ava Henley, Lila Wilder, and Millie Gowdy. Together these children raised $6,263.
Teresa McCary's three-year class with the theme: "Calling Dr. Seuss, Cancer's on the Loose" won a Pizza party for the class which brought in the most money. The Older Three-year class brought in a total of $4,882.00.
St. Jude's Children's Hospital is a research hospital that started from a promise given to Saint Jude by comedian and actor Danny Thomas at the beginning of his career. Because of his success, he remembered his vow to St. Jude and erected the hospital to benefit children with cancer. The beauty of this hospital is that due to fundraisers like this one, families never have to pay any money for the care of their sick child. Danny Thomas felt that a parent should only be there to worry and give support to their child and not have to worry about finances.
The Children's Center has had children in the past who were helped by the care and research of St. Jude's Hospital and raising money for the hospital is a way of giving back. The motto for the fundraiser was "Children Helping Children.”
EMCC SIGNINGS
Lindsey Higginbotham and Raychel Smith, two student-athletes from Southeast Lauderdale High School signed this week to continue their education and cheer careers at East Mississippi Community College.
