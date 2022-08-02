NEIGHBORS: Epting receives scholarship; New Bulldogs from Clarke County

Brandon Epting, a recent graduate of West Lauderdale High School, is among 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
Named in honor of the late educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
Setting Epting apart is his strong work ethic and leadership skills. His pursuit of excellence earned him a 4.1 grade point average and recognition as co-salutatorian of his class in addition to the West Lauderdale Heisman scholarship, the 2021 4A North State Scholar Athlete of the Year award in baseball, and nomination as the Lindy Callahan Scholar Athlete.
At West Lauderdale, Epting was named FCA Male Athlete of the Year in recognition of his outstanding performance as a member of the varsity football, baseball and soccer teams. He was equally active in his community, serving as a volunteer with the Meridian Crossroads School Christmas project, the 40th Street Cleanup, Meals on Wheels, and L.O.V.E’s Kitchen. Epting plans to attend Meridian Community College to major in chemical engineering with a focus in pre-dentistry.
Ravi receives recognition
Anika Ravi recently received recognition from the Rural Medical & Science Scholars program. She was among 23 students enrolled in the summer program at Mississippi State University to encourage high school students to pursue health or science careers in rural areas of the state.
MSU’s Extension Service directed the program with support from MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Mississippi Office of Rural Health and Primary Care/MSDH, Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE, CareSource, AIM for Change Extension Program, and MSU Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President.
New Bulldogs from Clarke County
The Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association held its 2022 Send-Off Party for new MSU students July 21 at Clarkco State Park.
New Bulldogs from Clarke County and their respective high schools include Jalen Nixon, Quitman; Presley White, Wayne Academy; and Nya Nobles, Mya Jackson and Jordan Lafferty, all of Quitman. Each student received a cowbell and gift bag. Nixon and White were also the recipients of a $500 scholarship credited to their MSU account.
Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science
Jay Snodgrass of Meridian has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in the Class of 2022. Jay previously attended West Lauderdale High School and is the child of Dr. Michelle Boucher-Snodgrass and Dr. Charles Snodgrass. Jay became a National Merit Finalist and was elected to the MSMS Hall of Fame, which is one of the highest honors at the school. Jay will be attending Mississippi State University this fall.
Dalton Rainer of Meridian has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in the Class of 2022. Dalton previously attended Clarkdale High School, and is the child of Kimberly Rainer. Dalton will be attending Mississippi State University this fall.
Ezekiel Pulido of Toomsuba has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in the Class of 2022. Ezekiel previously attended Meridian High School, and is the child of Martha Pulido and Rosendo Pulido. Ezekiel will be attending Mississippi State University this fall.
Sophia Hines of Meridian has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in the Class of 2022. Sophia previously attended Lamar School, and is the child of Candice Hines and Chip Hines. Sophia will be attending The University of Mississippi this fall.
Everette Miller of Meridian has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in the Class of 2022. Everette previously attended Southeast Lauderdale High School, and is the child of Mrs. Olivia Hughes and Mr. Robert Hughes. Everette will be attending Mississippi State University this fall.
