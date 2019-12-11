NEIGHBORS: Dusty Club helps out at L.O.V.E.'s Kitchen

In October, Dusty Club President Demia Bland was looking for a project that would get the entire club involved while also giving back to the community.
They originally scheduled a community movie night with free admission and asked for those attending to bring at least five cans to donate to L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen.
Sadly, weather interrupted causing the event to be rescheduled. But, that didn’t stop the club from collecting cans. Over the course of two weeks, the Dusty Club collected nearly 1,000 cans, which helped feed several families for Thanksgiving.
“When Dusty’s president Demia Bland, contacted us about collecting canned goods for our Thanksgiving meal I was excited to check off a few items from our wish list for our biggest meal of the year,” Fannie Johnson, executive director of L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen, said in an email.
Johnson said some of the donations were also used to help stock the pantries for other programs.
Bland said she was in middle school the first time she served at L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen.
“Seeing how happy their customers were, really impacted me because it helped me understand the importance of giving back to others,” Bland said. “Most importantly, the experience showed me that giving back can be as simple as providing a meal for a family in need.
“I am so grateful my club and I had the opportunity to help L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen fulfill their efforts in feeding those in need in our community especially during the holidays. I hope to help them again soon, and I encourage others to do the same.”
Clarke County MSU Alumni provide food for the needy
Members of the Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association are busy collecting various food items for the Clarke County Baptist Center in Quitman for distribution to area needy during the holiday season. Participating are Elaine Reed, Rob Riley, William Reed, Steve Hampton, Lisa Riley (Chapter president), Kaye Glass, Sandie Blackwell, Lacia Donald and Carl Blackwell.
The annual food drive is one of several community projects in which the local MSU alumni and friends participate. For more information, contact Lisa Riley, 601-480-6052, or email rileydawgs@gmail.com.
Mayor proclaims "Grace R. Smith Day " in Meridian
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland, in recognition of her many contributions, proclaimed Nov. 6, as Grace R. Smith Day in Meridian on the occasion of her 90th birthday.
Mrs. Smith has dedicated her life to the service and commitment to the community and many volunteer roles. She's dedicated to her church of Tabernacle United Methodist over 70 years of true and faithful service. Mrs. Smith has always remained true to Meridian.
"I'm so grateful to God to have the opportunity to have lived and celebrated 90 years," Smith said. "God has enabled me to be here so long and I pray I've made an impact."
The proclamation was presented in a private ceremony with family and friends.
