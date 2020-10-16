NEIGHBORS: Debs Social Service Club hosts special needs carnival Oct. 24

The Debs Social Service Club will be hosting their annual Special Needs Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking area behind Northpark Church at 7770 Hwy. 39N.
Suzy Nelson, who serves as a Debs mom, said the highlight of the Debs year is the carnival.
“Of everything we do all year this is their favorite because they get to make somebody else’s life happy – they get to see the excitement in all of these children’s faces,” Nelson said. “I think sometimes our girls take for granted that everyone has these little perfect lives, but when they see the kids at the carnival they are like, “Wow.”
The Debs dress in costumes to celebrate the Halloween Theme and encourage everyone to dress in their favorite costumes as well.
“The carnival is a day set aside just for special needs children and young adults,” Nelson said. “They get so excited knowing they are being celebrated and it is all about them.”
Due to COVID restrictions masks are required and each booth will be adequately spaced. The free event will have several activities and games including football toss and go fish. Popcorn, Little Debbie Cakes, canned drinks, and water will be available.
The Debs Social Service Club is an organization of young women ages 15-18 striving to make a difference through community service. The impact they've left in their 62 years of existence is striking.
“I was a Deb in the ’70s, my children were Debs in the ‘90s and now my granddaughter is a Deb,” Nelson said. “I told them I learned to volunteer in community service when I was a teenager, and here I am years later doing it.
“It’s like once you start it is a part of your life forever. We teach these girls and guys to be volunteers and hopefully, they will continue to be volunteers in their community. The Special Needs Carnival really is their favorite because they are making happiness in someone else’s lives.”
For more information about the Special Needs Carnival please contact Lara King, 601-479-7636 or Suzy Nelson, 601-527-3565.
Kavia Burrage inducted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars
Kavia Burrage of Meridian was recently inducted into lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS Executive Director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within the respective fields.”
Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.
“We welcome Kavia Burrage to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Mobley said.
