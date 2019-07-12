Coleman headed to state 4-H invitational
Lauderdale County has an outstanding member heading to the State 4-H Invitational Shooting Sports Competition July 19-20 in Starkville. Peyton Coleman was one of our senior level shotgun participants who qualified to go this year. 4-H members who compete in the District Shooting Sports competition in April in Wiggins must obtain a qualifying score to attend the State Invitational held every year at the Starkville Gun Club in July. It is quite an honor and a challenge to make it to the state level.
Mississippi State University will take the top 4 qualifiers from the invitational to the National 4-H Shoot in Nebraska in June 2020. Lauderdale County has not sent a youth to Nationals since Casey Neal went in 2016.
Coleman has been involved with 4-H shooting sports for the last four years. Shannon Coleman, Peyton’s mom said that she first heard about 4-H from a friend and decided to check it out. This was the family’s first exposure to shooting sports competitions although, they are a hunting and outdoor type family. Peyton said that hunting and shooting is a family passion they share, and they never miss a dove hunt.
He credits his 4-H volunteer leader Mike Vance for coaching him to the point where he is consistently shooting 15’s in the 3-trap competition that is utilized at the District 4-H competitions. The game changes at the State Invitational moving to a 5-trap system and Peyton has attended practices in other counties to prepare.
In August of 2018, Peyton lost his father, Adrian in a car accident in Newton County. The last year has been difficult for Peyton and his mom, but they have persevered despite the challenges. Peyton will be a sophomore at West Lauderdale High School this year where he also plays football and is an honor student. Peyton said that he has learned a lot from his experiences with 4-H.
“It takes time to get good at something, but it is so rewarding,” he said.
For more information on Lauderdale County 4-H please contact the Mississippi State University Extension office at 601-482-9764.
Poplar Springs UMC Spring Food Festival
On Saturday, April 27, Poplar Spring Drive United Methodist Church held their Spring Food Festival. Their popular shrimp plates were sold along with many baked and frozen goods. Thanks to the wonderful support from the community, they were able to raise over $10,000 for local charities. Three thousand dollar checks were given to Wesley House, Care Lodge and Anderson Cancer Benevolent Fund. Donations were also made to L.O.V.E's Kitchen, Free Clinic, Cans for Kids and the Boys and Girls Club.
STUFF THE BUS
While many are enjoying summer vacation, United Way of East Mississippi has the wheels turning for its annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
The big bright yellow bus will be parked at Raising Cane's on North Hills Street and at Bonita Lake Mall to stuff with supplies for elementary school children in the Meridian and Lauderdale County public school systems. This year's event is planned for July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stuff the Bus provides the opportunity for citizens to assist local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, new or gently worn uniforms, and money. A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school.
Stuff the Bus will also be in Kemper County at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb on July 16, and Neshoba County July 17, at CDP at the Depot. All from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
United Way of East Mississippi, serving Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, and Kemper counties, supports 23 local partner agencies and seven community impact programs. For more information about "Stuff the Bus," call (601) 693-2732.
Aaporsha Williams
U.S. Air Force Airman Aaporsha Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
She is a 2018 graduate of Meridian High School.
