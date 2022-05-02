NEIGHBORS: Children at CUMC raise money for St. Jude's

The Children's Center at Central United Methodist Church recently sponsored a fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. The school raised over $13,000 for St. Jude.
“Last year the Children’s Center collected over $15,000 and placed in St. Jude’s top five which is wonderful for such a small Center,” said Glenda Thomas, Director of the center.
This is an annual event which began several years ago at the center. Two former students at Central benefitted from the research and treatment of childhood cancer and their parents were not charged anything for the service they received.
“Fundraisers like this one make sure that a parent's only concern is for the child and giving them the love and support they need instead of worrying about finances,” said Thomas.
Gordon honored at Ole Miss
Madison Gordon of Meridian was one of 10 seniors at the University of Mississippi to be inducted into the university's 2021-22 Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors afforded to students at UM.
The inductees were selected by a committee in accordance with policy developed by the Associated Student Body. Selections are based on outstanding contributions in all aspects of campus life. The honorees were recognized for their achievements on April 8 at The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
"Our Who's Who honorees are an extremely impressive group of students," said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. "Each student receiving this award is most deserving, and I'm very pleased to present them with this special recognition."
Agape Storehouse Outreach Ministry
Pastor John H. Willis and Co-Pastor Linda F. Willis along with the Agape Storehouse Outreach Ministry showed their love to the residents of Sowashee Courts recently. Sowashee Courts is one of the housing complexes that Agape Storehouse adopted years ago and is often the recipient of various outreach programs by the church geared toward showing them the love of God.
