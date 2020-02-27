Neighborhood watch helps Meridian police make arrest

Tips from the Tuxedo Neighborhood Watch helped the Meridian Police Department make an arrest on Monday.
Zachery Marquez Carr was charged with residential burglary, according to the MPD. Police say a member of the watch saw the alleged crime take place and reported it to authorities.
"The witness is a key-holder, who upon checking the residence had heard a noise coming from inside the residence and a black male jumping the back yard fence," a news release states. "Witness identification and evidence recovered at the scene resulted in the apprehension and arrest of Carr."
Carr is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.
