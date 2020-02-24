Navy presents challenges, opportunities to prove leadership

There was a time when the face of leadership within the U.S. military was decidedly male.
Today, things have shifted – and this change is evident at Naval Air Station Meridian, where a number of women are in critical leadership positions.
The women say they bring their own life experiences and perspective to their work, striving to lead with an engaging, trusting style that encourages teamwork and honors the unique experiences and strengths each team member has to offer.
“There isn’t an easy way to define my style, but I do try to lead by trusting my people, offering guidance and opening up for input,” said Commander Meghan Angermann, executive officer of Training Squadron 9, who is set to become the first female commanding officer of a squadron at NAS Meridian on Feb. 14. “I believe we are a more effective unit when we consider the many different experiences and backgrounds and ideas that are represented. I want to help people feel engaged and empowered – empowered to be their best and to make the right decisions.”
Angermann is quick to say she doesn’t give much thought to the gender factor in leadership.
“When you are dealing with a jet, the jet doesn’t know your gender,” she said. “When I am talking to female students, I tell them that – you can do it just as well as the person next to you.”
Angermann, who was commissioned in 2000, said the face of military aviation has changed since she was a flight student. Then, she said she was one of four female flight students and one female flight instructor. In late 2019 at Meridian NAS, she said there were 12 female flight students and three female flight instructors.
Working to strengths
Lieutenant Kristi Gordon, the facilities engineering and acquisition division director in the Meridian Naval Air Station Public Works Department, said that sometimes being a female in leadership within the military can be a strength.
“Maybe it’s just my personality,” said Gordon, a native of Vicksburg. “But I have always been sort of maternal.”
Early in her career, when she was going through officer candidate school, she picked up the nickname “mama.” It’s one that she has kept.
A mother of a 4-year-old son, Gordon says her experience as a mom has shaped her perspective, too.
“I have a better understanding now of what others are balancing,” she said. “Managing time and trying to get everything done. I have a stronger sense of empathy now and that definitely defines and expands my leadership.”
Commander Nichole Olson, who is the officer-in-charge of the branch health clinic said she believes she brings a high level of engagement to her leadership.
“The clinic is small enough that I know every person who works there,” she said. “I know a little bit about them and take interest in what they are doing, whether it’s activities on the base or outside. I think it’s important to know the people you work with.”
Meeting new challenges
Angermann, Gordon and Olson all said that their military careers have taken some unexpected twists and turns, but they said they have enjoyed the ride.
Olson, who supervises more than 60 people at the clinic, said she both enjoys her role and finds it challenging because she is called upon to use so many different skills. She is trained as an optometrist, but because of her leadership role, she is often called upon to help address issues with facilities and technology.
“Patient care issues are probably the easiest because I can sit down and talk to the patient and figure out what is wrong,” she said, laughing. “That’s not the case with buildings or technology. The job is very multi-faceted and every day is different. I love that, but it also means I have to have a lot of different skills in my toolbox.”
Her favorite part of the job is patient care and seeing her staff – many of them still in their late teens – growing in their roles.
“I really enjoy it when a patient comes up and tells me that someone did a fantastic job,” she said. “It makes me really proud.”
Similarly, Angermann said she enjoys seeing the growth of students learning to fly under her watch.
“As a flight instructor, it is really rewarding to work with the future of naval aviation,” she said. “We are working with the next generation and it’s our responsibility to constantly ask how we can make them the best they can be. It’s so great when you see that lightbulb go off and they really get something. Sometimes, they may need to hear it several different times and in several different ways from different people. I understand and respect that.”
Gordon jokes that her job, which involves a great deal of contract management, might not seem as exciting as many in the military. But she says each day is different and many are full of unexpected moments.
“There are often surprises,” she said. “There are problems that need to be solved and I enjoy the challenge of that.”
Working with people
At the end of the day, Gordon said it’s the people who keep her coming back – no matter where she is stationed or the details of the assignment.
“I’ve done a number of different jobs and of course been at different locations,” she said. “But wherever I am, it seems to come down to the people. It’s about working together and making each other better. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”
The three all said that modeling appropriate work-life balance is important for them. They hope that both male and female staff can learn from their examples.
“We train students and so of course we have a focus on metrics,” Angermann said. “We ask ourselves if we produced the number of naval aviators that the Navy needs. There is quality control and there are numbers to maintain. But not everything is about numbers. It’s also about taking care of your people.”
Angermann said she tries her best to give staff the opportunity to be involved with their families while they are assigned to her.
“I like to make sure we are supporting people in their personal goals,” said Angermann, a mother of an 8-year-old and 10-year-old. “Some have been deployed and have been away from their families a lot. If one of their goals is to spend more time with their families – maybe to coach their kid’s soccer team – I am going to tell them to go for it. I know that paying attention to that work-life balance is good for morale and it helps everyone to be more successful. They can focus on their job when they are here and do great things and get the mission done, but then also have that work-life balance.”
Encourage a military career
Each of the three women said they would encourage younger people – both men and women – to consider a career in the military. They emphasized the number of career opportunities that are available and the chances they have received to learn and explore.
Olson did say that sometimes she thinks that her reflective nature can be mistaken for apprehensiveness – but she isn’t sure if that has anything to do with being a female.
“I am quiet and thoughtful – until I have something to say,” she said. “Sometimes people think that means I am more quiet than I am. But as far as a true glass ceiling? That hasn’t been my experience. I have advanced and gotten some very good positions.”
Gordon said she would advise any woman considering joining the military – or any field – to reach out to people who are already doing the job.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “There is no such thing as a silly question. I think a lot of women worry about what it’s like to be in such a male dominated field. That’s a legitimate question. They also sometimes are afraid that they will not physically be able to meet the requirements. I had the same fears before I joined. It can be intimidating. But I also believe it can be a phenomenal experience and there are so many benefits to serving.”
The women talked about the importance of identifying mentors – both male and female – and seeking their input consistently throughout their careers. Mentors might change in time, but the perspectives of others can almost always be helpful, they said.
“I have had several mentors and I still do,” Angermann said. “Most of them are military officers and they include both male and female, as well as people who are senior to me and those who are peers of mine. I feel like I have a good support network and that’s part of why I am able to be effective. We need the input of other people – we need people we can talk to about decisions and challenges – things like that. I would advise everyone to have mentors, for sure.”
And ultimately, Angermann said she wants both girls and young adults to know that there are opportunities open to them.
“I don’t like to focus on doing this job as a woman,” she said. “But if I was going to tell young girls something, I would say they can do whatever they want. The doors are open. We are all just trying to do the best job that we can and we are all trained to the same standard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.