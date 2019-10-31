The Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host a local work group meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2020 Farm Bill Programs.
The group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations and the public to determine natural resource issues and county priorities, according to a news release from the Lauderdale County district.
The meeting is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy 19S, Meridian.
