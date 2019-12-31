National Weather confirms seven tornados in Mississippi, one in Newton County

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed a tornado hit Union on Sunday as severe storms passed through East Mississippi.
An EF-1 tornado hit the town of Union between 5:12 p.m. and 5:17 p.m with estimated peak winds at 100 mph, according to NWS. The tornado was 3.32 miles long and 125 yards wide, the NWS reported.
Brian Taylor, director of Newton County Emergency Management, said Monday there was wind damage to homes and farm buildings. Most of the damage took place near Union on Highway 489, he said.
The tornado was one of seven to hit in Mississippi on Sunday.
In Newport between 3:35 and 3:45 p.m., an EF-1 tornado was confirmed, with estimated winds of 105 mph.
Two tornados were confirmed in Attala County. In Ethel, between 3:53 p.m. and 4:01 p.m., a EF-1 tornado was confirmed, with estimated winds of 105 mph. In the town of McCool, around 4:03 p.m. and 4:11 p.m. an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 107 mph was reported.
In Hinds County, between 2:49 p.m. and 2:52 p.m., a EF-0 tornado was confirmed with estimated winds of 75 mph. The tornado took place on I-20.
In the Self Creek community of Oktibbeha County, from 4:32 p.m. to 4:35 p.m., an EF-0 tornado was confirmed with estimated winds at 85 mph.
In Choctaw County, between 4:13 p.m. and 4:17 p.m., an EF-1 tornado was confirmed with estimated winds at 87 mph.
No injuries or deaths were reported from the tornados.
Earlier this month, 14 tornadoes formed during a spate of severe weather in Mississippi, causing injuries, property damage and power outages, The Associated Press reported.
The NWS reported that flash flooding is likely on Thursday as another storm system moves across the state. A heavy band of rain is possible, with 3-4 inches of rain in some areas.
