About 250 Mississippi National Guardsmen will return home next week from their clean-up and recovery mission in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
Soldiers and Airmen from various units have been supporting the state of Louisiana during Hurricane Ida relief efforts including; the 111th Aviation Regiment, from Meridian; the 112th Military Police Battalion, headquartered in Canton; the 223rd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Point; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, and the 255th Air Control Squadron, Air National Guard, from Flowood.
The Mississippi Guardsmen joined forces with Louisiana National Guard, as well as the Louisiana Emergency Management Agency, to provide essential emergency relief efforts for debris removal, interagency communications, traffic control, security operations, aviation heavy-lift transportation capabilities, and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water to the citizens of Louisiana.
As a public safety reminder, the Mississippi National Guard requests citizen assistance and support to safely share the roadways. Soldiers and Airmen will be traveling home in military vehicle convoys including the transportation of heavy vehicles and engineer equipment. Military convoys travel at a slower pace and must maintain appropriate distancing between vehicles.
Mississippi National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Col. Deidre Smith said motorists are asked to avoid passing between military vehicles and to give the convoys adequate space on the roads.
“Support of our Mississippi citizens is paramount to our success and ability to serve our communities in times of need,” Smith said. “Thank you for your continued support to the men and women serving in the Mississippi National Guard and the families that support them.”
