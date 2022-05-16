The 54th annual National Council of Meridianites, Inc. 2022 convention and picnic will be held in Houston, Texas June 24-26.
The National Council of Meridianites, Inc. mission is to provide an annual convention picnic weekend to help reunite families, renew old friendships and acquaintances, provide a catalyst for meeting new friends, provide leadership, motivate and financially assist with the education of future generations of Meridianites and friends.
This year's picnic will be hosted by The Greater Texas Chapter of Meridianites in the great city of Houston, Texas. The activities will start with
1. Thursday - Game Night for early arrivers.
2. Friday - Hospitality Gathering, NCM/JSC Scholarship Foundation Luncheon, and Memorial Service.
3. Saturday - Zumba morning workout, Picnic, and Grand Ball Dinner.
4. Sunday - casual Sunday morning send off prayer service.
The host hotel is The Westin Oaks Houston at the Galleria, 5011 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056. The room rate is $117 plus tax a night and you can book now. For more information, call Angela Harris Smith, president, The Greater Texas Chapter of Meridianites at (281) 989-5052.
