NASA's Johnson to speak at MCC Tuesday

Meridian native Tracy Johnson, deputy manager of program planning and control at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, will return home to speak to students and community residents at Meridian Community College Tuesday.
The program, From Meridian to the Moon, will get underway at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall. The program is open to the public, and admission is free of charge.
Johnson, an alumna of Meridian Community College, graduated from Meridian High School and attended MCC during high school and college summers.
At NASA, Johnson helps lead in planning, directing and coordinating the development of America's deep-space rocket for human and scientific exploration.
Located at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, the Marshall Space Flight Center is the nation’s civilian rocketry and spacecraft propulsion research center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.