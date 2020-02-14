NAS Meridian welcomes first female commander to Training Squadron 9

Growing up, Commander Meghan Angermann never imagined she would one day have a career in the military.
Friday she became commander of Training Squadron Nine at Naval Air Station Meridian.
“I'm thankful for this opportunity and thankful that women are able to serve in more positions,” Angermann said as she became the first woman at NAS Meridian promoted to commander of a squadron.
Angermann, who was previously executive officer of the squadron, assumed the role during a change of command ceremony at NAS Meridian.
She's been in the Navy for 20 years, including 11 years in Meridian, and will serve as commander for 15 months.
Angermann is a native of Naperville, Illinois and became a member of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August 1996. After graduating with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering and commissioning in May 2000, she reported to flight training in Pensacola, Florida.
She later earned a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
When she was young, Angermann said she didn't picture herself being in the military. Her interest in aviation was piqued by her father, who was a pilot.
Years later, Angermann said she enjoys teaching young pilots how to fly.
“My favorite part is ... teaching students and making those connections,” Angermann said. “It's really rewarding when you see the light bulb come on and know that they're absorbing and learning.
“I'm very excited for this opportunity to lead Training Squadron Nine and to train our next generation of Naval aviators,” she said.
Angermann’s role was previously held by Commander Brian Baumgaertner, who retired on Friday after 20 years of service.
Baumgaertner said he wishes he could stick around to see what Angermann will bring to the squadron.
"She's a great leader and will take the squadron to new heights," Baumgaertner said.
About Commander Meghan Angermann
Commander Meghan Angermann earned her Wings of Gold from NAS Meridian in January 2003. After winging, she was assigned to VT-9 as a Selectively Retained Graduate as an Instructor Pilot in the T-45C Goshawk. Other duty sections include Strike Fighter Squadron 122 in Lemoore, Calif., for fleet replacement training in the F/A-18F Super Hornet; Strike Fighter Squadron 211 where she served as Air-to-Ground Weapons Training Officer.
During this tour, Angermann deployed twice aboard the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) with Carrier Air Wing ONE (CVW-1) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Angermann served as an instructor for NATOPS, Instruments, Night Vision Goggle (NVG) training, and Crew Resource Management (CRM), and earned her wing qualification as a Landing Signals Officer (LSO) and her combat division lead qualification.
In 2008, Angermann transferred back to Meridian for a tour with the "Tigers" of VT-9 where she was designated an instructor pilot in the T-45C Goshawk. While with VT-9, Angermann earned her qualification as a Training LSO, and served as Assistant Operations Officer, and Training Department Head. Following her selection as an FTS Officer, she reported to the "Eagles" of VT-7 in 2011, where she served as the Reserve Department Head, Safety Department Head, Administrative Department Head, and Operations Department Head.
During this tour, Angermann graduated from the Command and Staff College Distance Education Program from the Marine Corps University.
In March 2014, Angermann reported to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. During her time at CNRFC, Commander Angermann served as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for N5, Plans and Policy and as the Secretariat to the Navy Reserve Policy Board.
She earned a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
Angermann has accumulated over 2,300 flight hours and over 290 arrested landings in naval aircraft. Her personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards) and other various campaign and unit awards.
