NAS Meridian Training Air Wing One changes command

Training Air Wing One at Naval Air Station Meridian held a change of command ceremony Friday morning as Capt. Tracey J. Gendreau relieved Capt. Nicholas A. Mungas, who will retire after 25 years of service.
Mungas became Commodore of the air wing in September 2017.
The official change of command took place while the two aviators were airborne in T-45C "Goshawks," according to an NAS Meridian news release. The two officers broadcasted their orders over the radio for the crowd to hear and then landed to join guests in front of the hangar.
Mungas' Training Squadrons (VT) 7 and 9 delivered 56,791 flight training sorties with 61,712 flight hours, according to the news release. TW-1 produced 59 instructors, 53 intermediate aviators, 188 Navy and Marine Corps strike aviators, and 28 international military officers under Mungas' leadership, according to the news release. The command successfully conducted 14 carrier qualification detachments, safely accumulating 2,687 student and lead-safe mission, 4,077 arrested landings, and 3,773 flight hours.
Gendreau's operational assignments began with the "Black Aces" of VF-41, flying the F-14A Tomcat, according to the news release. He deployed aboard the USS Enterprise in 2001 in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom.
In November 2001, the "Black Aces" moved to NAS Lemoore, Calif., where they transitioned to the FA-18F Super Hornet. He deployed aboard the USS Nimitz in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. From 2006 to 2008, he served on the staff of Carrier Air Wing Eleven and deployed aboard the USS Nimitz in 2007 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also deployed on the USS Nimitz in 2008, supporting Commander, Seventh Fleet regional objectives, according to the news release.
As Commanding Officer of the VFA-32 "Fighting Swordsmen," he led the squadron during their 2016 deployment aboard the USS Eisenhower in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. From 2016-2018, he performed the duties of Operations Officer aboard the USS George H.W. Bush, according to the news release.
His shore assignments include serving with VFA-122 at NAS Lemoore as an FA-18E/F flight instructor from 2003 to 2006; the United States Naval War College from 2010 to 2011, where he received a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies; Joint Functional Component Command Integrated Missile Defense from 2011 to 2013; and U.S. Fleet Forces Command as Inspector General from 2018 to 2019.
Gendreau has accumulated 3,900 flight hours and 970 arrested landings. His awards include the 2017 Navy Marine Corps Association Leadership Award, Commander Naval Air Forces Pacific 2010 Pilot of the Year, the National Order of Daedalians 2010 Exceptional Pilot Award, the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, five Strike/Flight Air Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals (one with combat "V"), one Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and numerous other unit and campaign awards, according to the news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.