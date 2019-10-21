NAS Meridian to honor 98-year-old Marine with Congressional Gold Medal

Naval Air Station Meridian is hosting the The Montford Point Association at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a ceremony to honor 98-year-old Vonzia James Rigsby with the Congressional Gold Medal.
Rigsby, a World War II veteran, with honorable service as a U.S. Marine, was among the second enlistment of African American Marines, as part of the 52nd Defense Battalion, according to a news release from NAS Meridian. His service, from Nov. 25, 1943 to April 22, 1946, included duty in Honolulu and Nagasaki, Japan, according to the news release. He was honorably discharged as a corporal.
Rigsby returned to Newton County and worked for Gulf, Mobile and Ohio Railroad. He later completed technical school and worked as an auto body technician in a career of more than 50 years in Newton and Jasper counties.
Rigsby has been involved in civil rights efforts for several decades, and was among a local group of citizens who occupied the premises of the Decatur courthouse to champion the right to vote in Mississippi, according to the news release.
Montford Point Marines were the first African-Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an executive order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in June 1941. The recruits trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, North Carolina, from August 1942 until the camp was decommissioned in September 1949.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.