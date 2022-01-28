Naval Air Station Meridian will hold anti-terrorism exercises next week as part of a annual Navy-wide initiative.
Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 is scheduled to run Jan. 31-Feb. 11 at Navy installations throughout the country.
In a news release, the NAS Meridian Public Affairs office said residents around the base may see increased traffic or exercises being carried out during the training period.
“Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to our neighbors in the local community and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access,” the release said. "Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Please do not be alarmed.”
For more information, contact NAS Meridian Public Affairs at 601-679-2602.
