NAS Meridian schedules in anti-terrorism exercise Feb. 3-14

Naval Air Station Meridian is scheduled to participate in an anti-terrorism force protection exercise Feb. 3-14.
Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S., according to an NAS news release.
"Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to our neighbors in the local community and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access," Capt. Brian Horstman, NAS Meridian Commanding Officer, said in a statement. "Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Please do not be alarmed."
The annual exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure coordination among the commands, other services and agency partners, according to the news release.
Exercise CS-SC20 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise. Coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders. For more information, call NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office at 601-679-2602.
