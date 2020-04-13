NAS Meridian sailors to deploy to COVID-19 hot zone

Senior Medical Officer Lt. Commander Michael Racs is trying to steady his nerves as he anticipates being deployed to a COVID-19 hot zone.
Racs said a call such as this is what he and others signed up for when they joined the military.
"I think a lot sign up for military for that challenge and being part of something bigger than yourself," Racs said. "It is something we are prepared to do and we are glad to do it."
Racs is a member of a Naval Air Station Meridian team that is going to be deployed to a COVID-19 hot zone. The LIMA team has already received a notice and will be notified of a location within 48 hours before leaving.
The team will travel to Naval Hospital Pensacola, Florida on April 14 for a few days of training, before they're assigned a destination.
The team will include seven other hospital corpsmen of various specialists and ranks. Hospital Corpsman Chad Nelson already left the base last week to serve on the USS Comfort.
Racs said to prepare he has been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, going through different scenarios depending on the location, and refreshing himself with medical knowledge.
The team could end up at several locations such as a medical facility, a hospital augmenting other providers or a ship, Racs said.
Although he is excited, Racs said, he is also anxious because he knows he is leaving his family behind and exposing himself to the virus.
An experienced sailor, he plans to help younger sailors who have never deployed, Racs said.
“If I can help my fellow friends, my fellow officers and other physicians or providers in this country, I am more than happy to do it," he said.
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Dakota Neel said he didn’t know something such as COVID- 19 would happen during his lifetime, but he said his training has prepared him as he's packed his uniform, gathered his seabags and researched medical information.
“I am very excited to show our country what we are capable of and we are here for them,” Neel said. “That is the reason why I joined."
At NAS Meridian, Commander Nichole Olson, an officer in charge of the Naval Branch Health Clinic, said people are being screened before they come into the clinic, wearing face masks and gloves and plexiglass has been placed on the pharmacy windows.
“We pride ourselves on being a ready medical force and we are prepared to go to any place at a place when called upon,” Olson said.
The rest of the team consists of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Aaron Barnes, Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Shea Buquet, Hospital Corpsman Dylan Ehler, Hospital Corpsman Hannah Ross and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bishop Sisemore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.