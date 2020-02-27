NAS Meridian's Patrick Kiger named Military Citizen of the Year

Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Patrick Kiger was named the AC2 Whitney Powel Memorial Military Citizen of the Year Thursday during a luncheon at Weidmann's Restaurant in Meridian.
The award, sponsored by the Mississippi Council of the Navy League and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, recognizes service members from Naval Air Station Meridian who go above and beyond to serve their community.
"I honestly didn't think it was going to happen," Kiger said. "I don't volunteer for awards, I volunteer because it's something that I enjoy doing. I enjoy giving back to the community."
Kiger works as an air traffic controller at NAS Meridian and volunteers all around town.
NAS Meridian leaders described Kiger as "a dedicated volunteer firefighter for the Russell Volunteer Fire Department, where he has assisted with motor vehicle accidents, commercial and residential structure fires and emergency calls. He also volunteered to build Jeannie's Place at Planet Playground."
"It's not just volunteer work around base, but primarily volunteer work out in the community," said Capt. Brian Horstman, the commanding officer of NAS Meridian. "You see folks working in local charities, working with local churches, working with local schools, sports teams, local fire departments, where folks are finding a way to use their unique skills to benefit the community."
The award was renamed in 2013 in honor of Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Whitney Powell, who died due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Powell was "extremely active in the community," according to NAS Meridian.
NAS Meridian reports that, in 2019, military members from NAS Meridian and its tenant commands contributed 4,600 hours in community service in the region.
Nominations are taken from a sailor's command, then funneled through a committee that picks the final nominations, then the local Navy League takes those and picks a winner.
Along with Kiger, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jason Leyva and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dakota Neel were also nominated for the award.
"I feel grateful to be here today, just being here is a win for me," Leyva said.
"It was a pretty great honor to represent part of my clinic. A lot of us volunteer so just to be nominated was an honor," Neel said.
"I love this award," Capt. Horstman said. "It's a great opportunity to recognize our folks who are out in the community, building that relationship together. It's named after a great sailor who passed away many years ago while she was in service here at NAS Meridian, but also a huge volunteer in the community and really a great example for us to emulate. So our opportunity to get three sailors out here and put them in front of some of the leaders of this community is a great opportunity to just take time and say thank you for all the hard work that the sailors do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.