NAS Meridian remembers 9/11

Photo courtesy of NAS Meridian Public Affairs

Sailors gather at the flagpole Friday at the Administration Building onboard Naval Air Station Meridian for a moment of silence during morning colors. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., New York and Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day, the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. Each year on 9/11, officially designated Patriot Day, we stand together again and proclaim "never forget."