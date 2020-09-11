NAS Meridian remembers 9/11

Photo courtesy of NAS Meridian Public Affairs

Sailors gather at the flagpole Friday at the Administration Building onboard Naval Air Station Meridian for a moment of silence during morning colors. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., New York and Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day, the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. Each year on 9/11, officially designated Patriot Day, we stand together again and proclaim "never forget."

Photo courtesy of NAS Meridian Public Affairs

Sailors gather at the flagpole Friday at the Administration Building onboard Naval Air Station Meridian for a moment of silence during morning colors. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Washington, D.C., New York and Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day, the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. Each year on 9/11, officially designated Patriot Day, we stand together again and proclaim "never forget."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags