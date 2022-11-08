NAS Meridian presents first Teacher Salute Award

Anita Wansley, principal of Northeast Elementary School, joined CAPT Brent Moore, commanding officer of NAS Meridian, to present the first “Teacher Salute” Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Elementary School.
Awarded quarterly, the presentation will recognize teachers who are dedication to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students – especially those of military children.
“I grew up in Lauderdale County and went to all the Northeast schools, graduating from Northeast High School," Eakes said. "Most of my best friends growing up were from NAS Meridian. They would be here for a couple of years and move. I would get post cards after they moved, but it was hard for me to constantly lose friends.”
“Brittany incorporates many engaging teaching practices," Wansley said. "Brittany attended Ron Clark Academy last year with other Northeast Elementary teachers which incorporates rigor and active engagement. She incorporates technology into her teaching such as math apps, math games, utilizing one to one devices that mirror to a large class screen, and Canvas for her students.”
