The staff of Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One is heading up a base-wide blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Naval Air Station Meridian.
The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Vitalant Blood Services in Meridian and will be held at the Fitness Center gym.
Donors must have access to the base with military, active duty or retired or a civilian service ID card. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome, according to an NA news release.
