NAS Meridian conducts emergency training exercise

Naval Air Station Meridian participated in an annual anti-terrorism force protection Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020, which included an active shooter scenario, Thursday at the base's fitness center.
Events included activation of the Emergency Operations Center, testing of the Giant Voice outdoor notification system and closure the installations main gate for a period of time.
Numerous departments were involved including security forces, fire and emergency services and NCIS. Partners from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department were also included.
The exercises are conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental United States and continues through Feb. 14.
The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.
Exercise CS-SC20 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.
NAS Meridian holds these large scale Exercises about five times a years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.