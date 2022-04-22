The Environmental Division of the Public Works Department plans to conduct a controlled burn of 254 acres onboard Naval Air Station Meridian on Saturday, April 23. Implementation of the burn will depend upon weather conditions.
The area to be burned consists of the forested areas on the east, west, and north sides of Lake Martha. No fishing will be allowed on April 23 and perimeter and access roads around this area will be closed to base personnel while the burn is ongoing. Smoke will be visible in the area.
The community around NAS Meridian should not be alarmed and NAS Meridian Fire Department personnel will maintain an active presence during the burn.
Prescribed fire is an important tool for reducing vegetative fuel loads that can lead to wildfires and managing forest resources and wildlife habitat on the installation.
