Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.