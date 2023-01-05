Nance settles into choir director role at EMCC

SCOOBA — After spending more than 40 years directing choirs of all ages, Jerry Nance is settling into a new and long-awaited role for East Mississippi Community College.
Nance began his tenure as the choir director and music instructor for EMCC’s Scooba campus in August and says thus far, it is everything he hoped.
“I really like the family atmosphere here and the people are just so kind,” Nance said. “Teachers, administrators and students alike are so helpful and supportive in every way.
“The students are just like I thought they’d be: so respectful and eager to learn … keeps me young.”
Most recently, Nance was the minister of music and adult ministries for Woolmarket Baptist Church in Biloxi, a post he held for more than three years. He was also an adjunct voice teacher for the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and has more than a dozen roles on his resume with various churches dating back to the 1980s.
Nance has worked with choirs and in ministry at churches ranging from Mississippi and the New Orleans area to Florida and Illinois. He said he could not pass up the opportunity at EMCC.
“I really felt the need to teach,” Nance said. “I’ve been a teacher my whole life, but I was looking for the opportunity to teach in a public setting.
“I take great joy in helping young people identify and develop their talents,” he said. “Seeing them improve and gain confidence in themselves is just so rewarding.”
Jairus Johnson, EMCC’s dean of instruction for the Scooba campus, said the school is excited to have Nance on board.
“Dr. Nance brings with him a plethora of experience and exudes a passion for teaching choir,” Johnson said. “One of the characteristics that he exhibits is his innate ability to connect and build relationships with his students to encourage student success.
“He has a desire to aid students in pursuit of their educational and musical goals.”
Nance is married to Faith Hendricks Nance, who holds a Music Education degree from the University of Illinois. They have two children, Andrew and Sarah, and five grandchildren.
