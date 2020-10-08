My College Cares project goes virtual at MCC

Meridian Community College’s My College Cares day will look different this year. Nonetheless, its effects continue to make a difference.
My College Cares is an annual volunteer endeavor by MCC faculty, staff and students to assist community members in various ways. In years past, more than 100 sites were beneficiaries of the My College Cares effort with more than 1,200 students participating in actions that included painting, trash collecting, landscaping, reading to youths, washing buses, folding and hanging clothes, playing bingo at nursing homes and others.
For more than 20 years, the event has served as a visible outreach for the community. For 2020, My College Cares will look a little bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not having an actual day this year. We will not be forming groups and going out into the community as in the past,” said LeAnne Motes, MCC director of campus life.
“It is what we call virtual My College Cares,” she said.
From now through Oct. 29, participants must complete a minimum of five hours of volunteer service, and they log in their activities to their College web-based learning management system, CANVAS. “It is completely their choice what they do as long as it is voluntary, five hours total and verified through CANVAS,” Motes said.
Participants may work at their church, a local business, helping the elderly and homebound with yard work or grocery shopping, Motes said. “We have established a system for participants to donate blood, donate to the homeless with care packages, and donate to the MCC Food Pantry as an option if they choose one of these routes,” she added.
“I wanted to participate in My College Cares because I wanted to help out the community,” said Estefany Chavarria, 20, a secondary education/Spanish major from Meridian. “I want to make a difference in the life of another person,” she added.
Chavarria plans on donating food to the College’s Food Pantry and giving care packages to homeless citizens. “It must be hard to live without knowing when your next meal will be or worrying about cold weather coming up and not having gloves or socks. So I decided to help them,” she said.
As a part of completing the effort, Chavarria will write a short essay answering questions from a module through CANVAS.
