My College Cares Day returns Thursday

Meridian Community College volunteers will canvas the community on Thursday, Oct. 21, for My College Cares, and the in-person event begins at 8 a.m.
“We assist members of our community with anything that may need to be done,” said LeAnne Motes, MCC campus life coordinator and organizer of this year’s My College Cares event. Some tasks include packaging nonperishable foods, organizing clothing, painting outdoor furniture, playing music for seniors, reading to elementary school students, pressuring washing, gathering trash, cleaning stalls at an animal rescue center.
Motes noted there are 818 volunteer slots in which MCCers – including faculty, staff, and students, will venture to 59 volunteer locations.
Due to COVID, last year’s session primarily was held virtually, with participants completing hours and recording their work into the College’s web-based learning management system, CANVAS.
For this year’s return to the community, classes are canceled for the first part of the day so that students, faculty, and staff have the time available to volunteer. Faculty and staff serve as team captains and supervise students who volunteer for the different groups and activities.
“Many people in our community look forward to this event … they even plan their schedules around it,” Motes said.
For more information, contact LeAnne Motes at 601.484.8632 or go to smotes1@meridiancc.edu or visit meridiancc.edu/mycollegecares.
