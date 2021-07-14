Music, food and fellowship are on tap for Thursday evening in downtown Meridian.
The summer Night Market will take place at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience courtyard from 5-9 p.m. according to a press release. At the event, which is run by Earth’s Bounty and the MAX, vendors will sell produce, freshly made products and unique items. Beer, wine and food will be for sale, and Southern Drive will play live music.
The same evening, Third Thursday will take place in Dumont Plaza from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature a concert by Rockland Road, a band whose repertoire includes country, pop, gospel, R&B and Americana music.
