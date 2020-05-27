Museums, ballparks, movie theaters can reopen Monday

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that all businesses in Mississippi will be permitted to reopen Monday, June 1 with certain restrictions.
The Safe Return order is in effect at 8 a.m Monday until Monday, June 15.
Reeves issued another executive order to reopen museums, movie theaters, libraries and ballparks on the same day.
The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will reopen Tuesday, according to Mark Tullos Jr., president and CEO.
Tullos said he was excited to reopen and museum staff have been training and getting protective gear ready.
Reeves outlined strict social distancing guidelines in his order.
When social distancing is not possible, groups are limited to gatherings of 20 people or less indoors and 50 people or less outdoors, according to the order.
When social distancing is possible, groups are limited to gatherings of 50 people or less indoors and 100 people or less outdoors.
For youth sports, players must be screened by a coach before entering the field, dugouts are closed and parents and guardians must remain in their cars during practice.
Reception halls, conference centers, bowling alleys and playgrounds may reopen, along with public school buildings used for summer programs.
Indoor places of amusement must be deep-cleaned before they can open and no more than 50% of maximum capacity is allowed.
Bowling balls, trampolines and other equipment used by customers must be sanitized after each use.
Visits to hospitals and nursing homes remain prohibited with some exceptions, like visits to patients receiving end-of-life care or maternity patients.
Mask distribution Saturday
The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the city of Meridian and city and county fire departments to distribute more than 25,000 masks to the community from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday, May 30 at multiple locations.
City distribution sites include Oakland Heights Elementary School, Crestwood Elementary School, Velma Young Community Center and Frank Cochran Center.
County distribution sites include Southeast Lauderdale High School, West Lauderdale Elementary School, Northeast Lauderdale Middle School and Clarkdale Attendance Center.
Masks are limited to four per vehicle.
“We just ask people to be patient with us,” said Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens. “There may be long lines.”
More detailed information about the layout and traffic routes for mask distribution will be released Thursday night through the county's mass notification system. To sign up for those alerts, text your zip code to 888777.
10 new cases in Lauderdale County
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 699 and one additional death, for a total of 57 deaths.
Included in the county's totals are 184 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in long-term care facilities, according to records.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
MSDH confirmed 135 cases and 17 deaths in Clarke County, 131 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 565 cases and 34 deaths in Neshoba County and 250 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
Health officials reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 14,044 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 670 deaths statewide.
As of the state's latest update, there were 376 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, according to records.
