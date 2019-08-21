Museum tells history of fire fighting in Meridian

Old fire ladders, helmets and memories of other firefighters are what people can see as they take a step in time to experience fire fighting history in Meridian.
Located at Central Fire station, there is a museum that honors and commemorates fire fighting in the city. The museum, which is open to the public, has been open since the new fire station opened in 2000. Items in the museum represent the central station and the other eight stations in Meridian.
Visitors can see fire call logs dating back to the early 1900s, ladders, photos of fires and equipment that is no longer used.
“It is part of the city's history and the department's history,” Deputy Chief Jason Collier said.
The museum usually receives visits from school groups, Boy Scouts and children from the Boys and Girls Club. Collier said sometimes the kids like to look at the fire trucks, but there might be some people, like him, who like to look at old books.
The museum is also being used to honor one particular firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty. Eric Gustafson, 40, was killed on his way to a call in 2016. A photo of Gustafson hangs on the wall and a book of the cards sent to the department after his death is on display.
The memorial is a way for members of the community to see that being a firefighter is a brotherhood and a firefighter will also be part of a family, Collier said.
Many firefighters that come through the museum said they are a lot more appreciative of the improvement in tools and gear from what firefighters used to have, Collier said.
Having museums such as this are important for the community because it not only talks about the history of firefighting in Meridian but talks about the history of the city as a whole, Collier said.
