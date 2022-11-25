Museum Store Sunday at The MAX

The Museum Store at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) is participating in Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 27.
This year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents will celebrate Museum Store Sunday and offer unique gifts for the holiday season—with all purchases supporting its parent institution and the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores.
Patrons will find a collection of unique, educational, and creative items—gifts they can’t find anywhere else, and gifts that everyone will love, according to a news release.
"By shopping at The MAX Store, you’ll not only find the perfect holiday gifts for your friends and family, but you can also know that your dollars are directly supporting our mission and programs. It’s a way to shop consciously, shop smart, and shop local," the news release said.
