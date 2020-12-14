A suspect charged in connection with a Nov. 24 shooting death in Meridian had his murder charge dropped Monday in city court.
The charge against Jatarius Easley, 21 of Meridian, was dropped due to lack of evidence, said Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones. Evidence showed that Easley participated in a drive-by-shooting, which he was charged with, Jones said. His bond was set at $50,000.
Last Thursday, three other suspects in the case – Bondarrius Moffite,15, Dezjaun Moffite, 18, and Derricus Graham,15 – all had their murder charges reduced to one charge of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault. The three suspects waived their preliminary hearings and their cases were sent to the next grand jury. Each has an $85,000 bond.
Also on Thursday, a charge against Derickus Dean, 22, of Meridian, was reduced from capital murder to murder. Dean, who waived his preliminary hearing, was also charged with a drive-by shooting. His bond was set at $125,000.
Another suspect, Gregory Pruitt, 20, has pending charges of murder and drive-by shooting. His case was waived during Monday's preliminary hearing.
Meridian Police Sgt. Rochester Anderson said the suspects were all charged in connection with an incident at the Carousel Place apartments on Nov. 24. that resulted in the death of 17-year old Jaheim Jemerson.
Anderson said two shootings took place that day, one at Western Gardens Apartmenrts and another at Carousel Place Apartments. Anderson said the suspects were in two different groups during the shootings. Police haven't determined who shot and killed Jemerson, Anderson said.
