Municipal primaries set for Tuesday

Meridian voters will cast their ballots in the Democratic primaries for mayor and city council on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Brandye Latimer, the City of Meridian’s chief financial officer and city clerk, said that as long as you are in line at a precinct by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.
A runoff election is possible. If no mayoral candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will take place on April 27 between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes. If a runoff is necessary for any of the city council races, it would also occur on April 27.
The general election is June 8.
Tips for voting in the election
Local residents can find their precinct by looking at their voter registration card. They can also call the City’s Finance & Records department at (601) 485-1946 or Lauderdale County’s circuit clerk office at (601) 482-9731 to learn their precinct.
To vote in the election, local residents must be registered to vote in the City of Meridian. Voters also have to present a form of photo identification at the polls. If they do not bring their photo identification to the polls, they can cast an affidavit ballot and then show their photo ID to the City of Meridian within five business days after Election Day.
According to the Secretary of State, it is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of the entrance of a polling place, unless you are on private property.
Saturday, April 3, is the last day that people can vote absentee in person, Latimer said. They can do so on the first floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon that day. Residents can only vote absentee for certain reasons, such as being over 65 years old or being out of the county on Election Day.
Those who have already requested an absentee ballot by mail must postmark it by April 6.
The mayoral candidates
Percy Bland is seeking a third term as mayor. In the Democratic primary, Bland will face current Ward 4 councilmember Kim Houston, former Lauderdale County supervisor Jimmie Smith, former Ward 2 council member Tyrone Johnson and Randle Jennings.
The winner of the Democratic primary will compete against Republican Robert J. Ray and current Ward 5 councilmember Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in the general election.
Ward 1
There will not be a Democratic primary for the Ward 1 seat. Current Ward 1 councilmember George Thomas, a Republican, will face Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an Independent, in the general election in June.
Ward 2
Current Ward 2 councilmember Dwayne Davis will face Eddie Gray Holt in the Democratic primary. The winner of the race will be unopposed in the general election.
Ward 3
Fannie Johnson is seeking another term as Ward 3 councilmember. She will face Adrien Davis and Joseph E. Norwood in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The winner of the race will compete against James “JJ” Scott (R) in the general election.
Ward 4
In the Democratic primary, Alicia Elaine Smith and Romande Gail Walker will compete for the Ward 4 seat, which will be open because current councilmember Kim Houston is running for mayor. The winner of the primary will be unopposed in the general election.
Ward 5
Khristen Cockrell, The Rev. George Parks, Jr., Allan “Al” Willis and Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey will compete in the Democratic primary for the Ward 5 seat. The seat will be open because current Ward 5 councilmember Weston Lindemann is running for mayor.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Chad Acton (R) in the general election.
Marion election
The Town of Marion will not hold party primaries for mayor and the board of aldermen. The general election will be on June 8.
