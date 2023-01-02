Multiple projects underway for Choctaw Tribe

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is headed into the new year with several developments underway.
The tribe is growing its partnership with MaxxSouth Broadband, as its existing broadband system is being expanded to serve more than 2,000 homes in six of the eight Tribal communities.
The Tribe received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) that provides funding for internet access across tribal lands.
“With many schools, business, and service operations now being conducted online, the need for broadband internet access is more important than ever,” Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said in a news release. “Access to adequate internet service in some Choctaw Tribal communities is limited at best. We recognize the need and have been making great strides to provide solutions for Tribal households.”
“This partnership will greatly benefit our Tribal households by expanding broadband internet service across our Tribal lands,” Ben added.
Construction continues in the Red Water, Bogue Chitto, and Standing Pine communities. Construction for Conehatta, Tucker, and Pearl River is expected to be completed by April.
Groundbreaking for Boys and Girls Club Center
The Choctaw community recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Boys and Girls Club Teen Center in Pearl River.
Once open, this facility will replace the current facility across from the Tribal Attorney General’s Office, which serves Tribal youth ages 12-18.
“The main thing we’re here for are these kids,” said Chief Ben. “They need the space, and the opportunity came to us. I am glad that, along with the Tribal Council, all Boys and Girls Club staff, and with the help of Construction Management, we were able to facilitate something that will be here for future generations.”
The new facility will be an 11,020-square-foot building where the front half of the building will be for administrative and functional purposes. There will be four offices, a conference/training room, restrooms, a kitchen/concession area, storage, and up to six classrooms, with some of the classrooms allowing flexibility to become large spaces for dining or other functions.
The rear of the building will be an open gymnasium with basketball goals, sleeves for volleyball, and space for other activities. The kitchen will include a walk-in cooler to allow for more efficient purchasing, storage, and distribution of perishable items to the various Boys and Girls Club locations.
Costs associated with the site development and engineering for the project were donated by Morton Construction and Willis Engineering. The building design was developed by Yates Construction, LLC at no cost. Construction on the new center began immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony and is scheduled to be completed in June 2023
Groundbreaking in Bogue Chitto
Tribal officials, along with project partners, gathered together to break ground on 25 new housing units in the Bogue Chitto Community, the first housing project in Tribal history to be funded entirely through Tribal revenues.
“I am extremely proud that my administration has been able to implement this housing project entirely through Tribal Government funding,” said Chief Ben. “This is a prime example of our long-standing commitment to Choctaw Self-Determination.”
The houses will be 1200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The estimated cost of the project is $3.4 million.
PryorMorrow served as project architect, and Willis Engineering managed the site design. It is anticipated that the project will be completed by early 2024.
