Local residents will have a wide array of events to choose from this week as the nation remembers and honors veterans on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day events will kick off Thursday with East Central Community College hosting its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. in the Mabry Cafeteria Gold Room. The speaker for the event will be Adjutant General of Mississippi Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles. Newton High School JROTC will present the colors at the event and ECCC’s Vocé will sing the National Anthem.
After breakfast, veterans can head to Meridian Community College’s Graham Gymnasium for MCC’s annual Veterans Program beginning at 11 a.m..
Also on Thursday, Southeast Lauderdale High School will recognize service members with a Veterans Program beginning at 9:30 a.m.
On Friday in Meridian, Veterans Day events will start at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremony at the Doughboy Monument at the corner of 6th Street and 23rd Avenue. The guest speaker for the event will be Ret. Lt.Col Kelly A. Miller, who previously served as commander of the 186th Operations Group of the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field.
Veterans Day Planning Committee Chairman Danny Smith said all are invited to attend the ceremony and thank the nation’s veterans for the service and sacrifice.
“The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join us as we pause in reverence to thank veterans, young and old, for their willingness to pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty,” he said in a news release announcing the program.
After the ceremony, veterans will be treated to a free meal at VFW Post 79, 6414 Old Hwy. 80 W. The luncheon will begin at noon, with veterans of all branches of service invited and encouraged to attend.
Meridian’s Veterans Day events will conclude at 3 p.m. Friday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown. The parade will begin at the corner of 9th Street and 25th Avenue and is free for all who would like to participate.
Those interested in joining the parade can contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007.
