Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after drugs were found at a local residence, authorities said.
Kristi Lynn Hayes, 40 and Jeremy Keith Lovell, 42, both of Meridian were arrested after an investigation by the The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, The East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Authorities served a search warrant around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2300 block of 47th Avenue and found various types of drugs, according to Calhoun. Hayes and Lovell were both taken into custody, Calhoun said.
Hayes was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA, a drug commonly known as ecstasy. Hayes was released on a $150,000 bond.
Lovell was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA. Lovell is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $285,000 bond.
