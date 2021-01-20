The Multi-County Community Service Agency will host a donation drive-thru for the Frances W. Davidson Homeless Shelter on Friday.
The agency, East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits and the United Way of East Mississippi will kick off the ongoing drive at the Multi-County Community Service Agency. The drive is to honor will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Americorps volunteers will receive donations from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Multi-County office at 2906 St. Paul Street Meridian.
Some items of need include twin bed sheets, comforters, full bed sheets, plastic forks, spoons, knives, sporks, laundry detergent, deodorant, bath towels, washcloths, paper towels, toilet tissue, trash bags, disposable plates, bowls, cups, bleach, disinfectants, body wash, body lotion and powder.
A monetary donation can be made out to MCCSA, Inc. with the memo "Frances W. Davidson Homeless Center."
Those who are not able to attend can schedule a drop-off or pick up a donation through Sabrina Wilson or Johnnie Hopson: 601-483-4338 swilson@multicountycsa.org or jhopson@multicountycsa.org
